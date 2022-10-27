Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia School Board President Paul Hardesty, during an interview on MetroNews' "Talkline," was blunt in his assessment of the just-released National Assessment of Educational Progress test results for our state.

“They suck,” he said. “I mean, they’re dismal. They’re not good ... the worst in the history of the state.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

