Historic Alderson Broaddus University has received a lifeline to remain open — at least for now. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has granted the small, financially troubled private college in Philippi provisional authorization to continue operation.

The HEPC decision came after several delays while it waited for more financial information from the school. Even then, HEPC members remained cautious, establishing several benchmarks the school must meet in the coming months.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

