Last month, Robert and Rhonda Notgrass, formerly of Washington, West Virginia, were each sentenced in federal court in Charleston to five years probation for unlawfully obtaining nearly $27,000 in unemployment benefits. The couple got the money from Workforce West Virginia through a COVID relief program designed to help those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The Notgrass case was just one miniscule example of the widespread fraud, theft and waste in federal programs that occurred during the pandemic. As The Associated Press reported, “All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history, with thieves plundering billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

