West Virginia’s teacher shortage is getting worse.

Figures released by the state Department of Education show there are 1,544 noncertified teachers in classrooms this school year. That is up from about 1,200 last year and more than twice the number from 2015, when West Virginia hired approximately 600 noncertified teachers.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

