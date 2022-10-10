Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice says he will propose a 5% pay raise for school teachers and other public employees when the West Virginia Legislature meets early next year.

The Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported that Justice initially made the promise during a meeting with county school superintendents while discussing his opposition to Amendment 2, and then confirmed those comments later to Quinn.

