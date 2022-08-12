Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The latest standardized test results show that the vast majority of West Virginia high school students who are about to graduate are considered not proficient in math or science. Just 21% of 11th-graders are proficient in math and only 27% are proficient in science.

Those are just two of the data points from the standardized testing for the 2021-22 school year that paint a grim picture of student achievement in West Virginia. “These are not good,” said state school board president Paul Hardesty. “They’re just not good.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you