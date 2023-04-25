Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mike Lindell must have been feeling confident. The businessman famous for his My Pillow bedding products had acquired computer data he believed would show China’s interference with the 2020 election. The information would support claims by him and others that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Lindell even convened a “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in August 2021, where he promised he would reveal “cyber data and packet captures from the 2020 election.” Lindell said the data would be like watching a movie of the election in real time.

