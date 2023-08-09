Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mark Twain said, “The secret to getting ahead is getting started,” and new research shows a growing number of Americans are willing to take that risky plunge of starting a business.

The report by the Economic Innovation Group found that, “Over the first six months of 2023, applications to start a business likely to hire employees outpaced last year’s first half-year amount by more 7%.” The United States is headed for a near-record in annual startups.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

