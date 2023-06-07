Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard died in the line of duty. He was shot and killed last Friday in Mingo County while answering a call. The same day, Cpl. Shawn Kelly, of the Denham Springs, Louisiana, Police Department died from gunshot wounds he’d suffered several weeks ago.

Maynard and Kelly were the 46th and 47th police officers to die in the line of duty so far this year. They were the 22nd and 23rd to be killed by gunfire.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

