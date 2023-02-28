Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The next evolution of the drug crisis in the country is filtering into West Virginia. It is called “tranq” or “tranq dope” or “zombie drug” and its primary ingredient is xylazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Drug dealers are mixing xylazine with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, and the effects are devastating. Users are rendered unconscious or in a “zombie-like” state. In addition, the drug causes a flesh-eating effect that produces large open sores.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you