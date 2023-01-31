Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate has approved and sent to the House of Delegates a bill that would significantly expand the ability of high school athletes to transfer between schools. Senate Bill 262 would allow an athlete to transfer to a new school one time without losing any eligibility.

“I think it’s very important that we provide every student with every opportunity that they should be allowed to have,” said Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, primary sponsor of the bill.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

