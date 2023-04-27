Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce Thursday night that he is running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Joe Manchin. West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney and coal miner Chris Rose have already announced their candidacies.

To simplify things, here is how the leading candidates are going to try to frame their opponent: Justice will say that Mooney is really a Marylander who nobody in West Virginia really knows, while Mooney is going to say that Justice is a former Democrat and a liberal.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

