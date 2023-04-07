Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The People of the State of New York vs. Donald J. Trump reads like a criminal-case wannabe. Perhaps, with enough ominous sounding words — fraudulently falsified, criminal conduct — the reader could be convinced of Trump’s felonious deeds.

Good try, but the layering of charges and the strained attempt to link the false accounting of the payment to a porn actress Trump reportedly had a fling with to a campaign expenditure leaves independent-minded observers wondering collectively, “Is that it?”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you