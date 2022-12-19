Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Donald Trump has always been a huckster. Had he not been born into wealth, he would have been the overly enthusiastic salesman we see on cable TV at 2 a.m. pitching gutter sealant or knives that slice through tomatoes and metal with the same ease.

His skill, which he admittedly has perfected to a near art form, is the ability to get a lot of people to believe just about anything. As Trump himself said just before the 2016 Iowa Caucus, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

