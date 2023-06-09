Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2024 West Virginia primary election is still nearly a year away, but 42% of the Republican members of the state Legislature have already publicly committed to support former president Donald Trump.

Boone County Republican Delegate Josh Holstein, with permission from the Trump campaign, secured commitments from 40 delegates and 10 senators to sign on to a letter endorsing Trump.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

