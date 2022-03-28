President Joe Biden announced before he left Poland a plan to significantly increase shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe to help those countries reduce their reliance on Russia for energy.
“I know that eliminating Russian gas will have costs for Europe, but it’s not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, it’s going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing,” the president said.
Under the agreement, the United States plans to ship 50 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe each year through at least 2030. That should cover about one-third of the amount Europe now gets from Russia.
So, now, the Biden administration wants more fossil fuel production in the United States, instead of less. All it took was a war and an energy crisis to convince the president to soften his position on the elimination of carbon-based fuels.
The good news is that the United States is blessed with enormous reserves of natural gas. Existing wells tapping into the Marcellus and Utica shale formations have only removed a fraction of the reserves. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated in 2019 that the Appalachian Basin alone contains over 200 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered and recoverable natural gas.
Industry analyst Randy Albert, with ALM Experts in Bluefield, during an appearance Friday on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” praised Biden’s decision to backfill Europe’s gas needs.
“I think it’s the right move. I hope the administration follows through with it,” he said.
However, Albert said the United States already is the largest LNG exporter in the world and significantly ramping up production and distribution will be a challenge.
“Our export facilities [LNG terminals] are tapped out,” he said.
Additionally, more pipelines are needed to get gas from wells to ports and energy markets. As The Wall Street Journal opined, “A dearth of U.S. pipeline capacity, especially in Appalachia, has suppressed investment in supply.”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a perfect example of the difficulty developers face. The 303-mile pipeline from the north-central West Virginia gas fields to Virginia and North Carolina is nearly complete, but the final leg is hung up in court.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service erred when it concluded that the pipeline would not harm two endangered fish species — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
There was one positive development last week that corresponds with Biden’s commitment to Europe — the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission abruptly announced that it was reversing its plans to force developers of natural gas projects to include estimated greenhouse gas emissions in their applications.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was among those who objected strenuously to the FERC rule, saying it was a “reckless decision to add unnecessary roadblocks to pipelines and other projects.”
One of the most powerful weapons against Russian President Vladimir Putin is energy. The Russian economy is heavily dependent on gas, oil and coal exports, and the European Union is a huge customer. One of the best ways for the United States to help Ukraine and punish Russia without putting our soldiers in harm’s way is to dramatically ramp up natural gas exports to Europe.
The United States has the gas, but we need more pipelines and LNG port capacity. That will not happen overnight or if the Biden administration kowtows to the environmental left now that he has returned home.