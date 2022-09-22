Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

America is being poisoned. That poison is taking hundreds of lives a day, one pill or one injection at a time.

The poison is fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid produced by the Mexican cartels, trafficked across the border and then spread throughout the country, including in West Virginia.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

