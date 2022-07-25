Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The New York Times last week took a remarkable risk. Eight opinion writers published pieces explaining how they were wrong about something they had written previously and why they had changed their minds.

Paul Krugman wrote about how he had been wrong when he dismissed concerns about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan causing inflation. Brett Stephens admitted he was wrong when he delivered a broadside condemnation of all supporters of Donald Trump. Gail Collins confessed to regretting mentioning more than 80 times that Mitt Romney once drove to Canada with a dog strapped to the roof of his car.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you