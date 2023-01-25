Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Jim Justice Road Show is back.

The governor began traveling across West Virginia on Wednesday, pushing his proposed 50% reduction in the state personal income tax rates. The first stop was Parkersburg. Justice will travel to Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

