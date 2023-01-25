The Jim Justice Road Show is back.
The governor began traveling across West Virginia on Wednesday, pushing his proposed 50% reduction in the state personal income tax rates. The first stop was Parkersburg. Justice will travel to Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday.
The plan passed the House of Delegates last week, 95-2, but it has run into opposition in the Senate. Republican leaders in that chamber question the governor’s supporting revenue figures. In addition, they have expressed interest in rebating personal property taxes, along with a smaller cut in the income tax rates.
The outreach is reminiscent of Justice’s month-long campaign to defeat Amendment 2 prior to the November election. That would have changed the state constitution and allowed the Legislature to eliminate the personal property taxes on vehicles and the taxes businesses pay on equipment and inventory.
Justice’s barnstorming — with his pet English bulldog, Babydog, by his side — contributed significantly to the amendment’s overwhelming failure. Sixty-five percent of those who voted opposed the amendment.
However, during that campaign, Justice frequently criticized Senate leaders who supported Amendment 2. He claimed repeatedly that supporters in the Legislature were more interested in helping big business and out-of-state corporations than people.
The governor’s comments infuriated Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and other amendment supporters.
“In just two stops on this literal dog and pony show, there have been countless misrepresentations and inaccuracies presented by the governor and [Revenue] Secretary [Dave] Hardy,” Blair said.
The wounds have not healed. Several Senate Republicans vented about Justice and Hardy during a recent hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.
“You came down to Logan and called us crooks,” steamed Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan. “I’m offended.”
Justice sounded more conciliatory toward Senate Republicans on Tuesday, as he laid out plans for his campaign.
“I’m going back out on the road,” Justice said. “I’m going to be as positive as I can possibly be. I’m very hopeful that the Senate is going to come, and come our way and realize this is the way to go ... no question this is the way to go.”
Justice frequently claims he is not a politician, but he clearly understands how to wield political power by using his high approval rating (64%, according to Morning Consult) and the force of his larger-than-life personality to carry the day.
The governor also has an easy sell. There are legitimate questions as to whether a huge tax reduction is fiscally prudent, but the bumper-sticker simplicity of cutting taxes in half is going to have broad appeal.
The governor can easily keep the messaging positive, as he promised Tuesday. However, history tells us that Justice can just as easily level ad hominem attacks when the mood strikes. If that happens, it will make it even harder to get his plan through the Senate.
Let’s see how the road show goes.