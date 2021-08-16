The U.S. Census has released a wealth of data from the 2020 survey. Here are some characteristics about West Virginia that caught my eye:
n West Virginia continues to lose people. The state’s population dropped by 3.3% between 2010 and 2020, down to 1,792,147. Two other states lost population during the decade, but Mississippi’s decline was just two-tenths of a percent, while Illinois dropped by just one-tenth of a percent.
n Eight West Virginia counties gained population over the decade, led by Berkeley, with an increase of 17%. Monongalia was next, at 10%, followed by Jefferson, at 8%, Lewis at 4%, Putnam at 3.5%, Preston at 2.1%, Hardy at 2% and Pleasants at 0.6%.
n Our population is older than most states. Twenty-one percent of West Virginians are age 65 or older. The national average is 17 percent. Berkeley County has the highest percentage of young people; 24 percent of the population is under the age of 18.
n West Virginia is one of the least ethnically diverse states. Ninety-two percent of the state’s residents are white, compared with 58% nationally. Four percent are Black, compared with 12% nationally. Less than 2 percent of our population is Hispanic, while Hispanics or Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population.
n The state’s largest county, Kanawha, saw a population decline of over 12,000 during the past decade, down to 180,745. That is a drop of just over 6%. Pendleton County had the biggest population drop by percentage, 20.2%.
n West Virginia has a higher home ownership rate than the rest of the country — 73% to 64%. However, those homes are only about half the value of the U.S. average — $120,000 compared with $218,000.
n A language other than English in spoken in the homes of 22% of Americans, compared with just 3% in our state.
n West Virginia has a broadband deficit, but the census data show the divide between us and the rest of the country is modest. Seventy-six percent of West Virginia households report they have a broadband subscription, while nationally it is 83%.
n Fourteen percent of our population under 65 has a disability. The national average is just under 9%.
n Just over half of the state’s population — 53% — is in the civilian labor force, compared to 63% across the rest of the country.
n We have more veterans per capita than most states. Seven percent of West Virginians have served in the military, compared to 5.5% nationally.
n Yes, we are poorer than most. Our median annual household income is $46,711. That is $16,000 less than the national average. Sixteen percent of West Virginians live in poverty, compared to 11% nationally.
It is easy to make assumptions about our state, but it is critical to have accurate data that tell us more about who we are. The 2020 census is loaded with valuable statistical information that will help policymakers, business leaders, educators and others better understand our state and plot the necessary course corrections for improvement.