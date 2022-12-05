Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Republican hopefuls for 2024 are already declaring their intentions or positioning themselves for the next election. However, the state’s leading Democrat remains noncommittal.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will not say if he will run for reelection in 2024, but he doesn’t have to, at least not yet, no matter how many times those of us in the news media press him for an answer.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

