Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature began Wednesday with the Republicans in absolute control of the agenda.

The 2022 election and party switches have given the GOP all but three of the 34 seats in the Senate. In the House of Delegates, Republicans hold 88 of the 100 seats.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you