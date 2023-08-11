Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he is seriously considering leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent.

“I would think very seriously about that,” Manchin said during an appearance on Talkline Thursday. “I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you