Gov. Jim Justice and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, are headed for a showdown — or maybe a compromise — this special session on tax relief.

Justice’s plan is straightforward — a roughly 10% reduction in the personal income tax that would save taxpayers about $250 million. Justice sees the reduction as a start toward the eventual elimination of the personal income tax.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

