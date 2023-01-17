Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice likes to make a big splash.

That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30% the first year and then 10% each of the next two years to reach a 50% reduction by 2025.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

