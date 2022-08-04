Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coal and natural gas are on fire, and the state of West Virginia is a major beneficiary.

Prices for the commodities have skyrocketed, in some instances to record levels, generating previously unimaginable severance tax collection for the Capitol treasury.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you