The West Virginia Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a bill outlawing abortions, except in rare cases. Gov. Jim Justice is expected to sign the bill into law—unless there is a technical problem with the bill—and it will become effective immediately.

The bill only allows for abortions to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, and only permits abortions in cases of rape and incest if reporting procedures are followed.

Hoppy Kercheval

