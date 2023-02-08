Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For years, we have heard the question asked in West Virginia: What is the state doing to improve and diversify its economy? The question is rooted in the complaint that the state’s economy is tied too tightly to extraction industries.

State leaders have heard that question, as well. However, when they see what they believe is an opportunity to create economic development, another question arises: Is the state qualified to pick economic winners and losers?

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you