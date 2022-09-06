Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates will resume a special session next week to consider the abortion issue again. Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announced the resumption last week, noting that the session will coincide with regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.

The legal status of abortion in West Virginia was thrown into question when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and sent the issue back to the states. West Virginia has a law from the 1800s outlawing abortion, as well as laws passed since Roe that put limits on abortion.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

