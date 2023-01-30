Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The shortage of correctional officers for West Virginia’s prisons, regional jails, juvenile centers and work-release locations has reached historic levels. About one-third of the positions at the facilities are unfilled, with vacancy rates much higher in the Eastern Panhandle.

Newly appointed Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner Billy Marshall told lawmakers last week, "Those numbers are the highest we’ve had. According to employees who have been here for 30-plus years, this is the highest vacancy rate we have seen in more than 30 years."

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you