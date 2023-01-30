The shortage of correctional officers for West Virginia’s prisons, regional jails, juvenile centers and work-release locations has reached historic levels. About one-third of the positions at the facilities are unfilled, with vacancy rates much higher in the Eastern Panhandle.
Newly appointed Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner Billy Marshall told lawmakers last week, "Those numbers are the highest we’ve had. According to employees who have been here for 30-plus years, this is the highest vacancy rate we have seen in more than 30 years."
Jail administrators face a daily scramble to find enough bodies to work. Corrections officers often volunteer for extra hours and overtime pay, but occasionally they are forced to work longer because there is no other option.
The chronic staff shortages prompted Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency last August and call up the National Guard to help. There were 324 National Guard members on active-duty status and filling in, as of last week. They take on administrative roles to free up corrections officers to handle day-to-day responsibilities and management of prisoners.
That gets expensive. Marshall told the House Jails and Prisons Committee that the state spent $22 million on overtime last fiscal year and, this fiscal year, payments to the Guard will reach $17 million.
The committee approved and sent to the Finance Committee House Bill 2879, which would substantially increase the compensation for corrections workers. Here are some of the high points:
Current employees with at least three years of service would receive a $6,000 bonus.
New jail and corrections officers would get a $3,000 signing bonus, and another $3,000 bonus after three years.
Correctional officers would receive a $10,000 raise in base pay over three years, starting with $5,000 the first year, and then $2,500 each of the next two years.
The starting salary for a correctional officer now is only $33,000. It is difficult to attract qualified candidates at that pay. In addition, frequently, a correctional officer who has been trained and on the job for a short time leaves for the same job in a neighboring state, where they can make more money.
The current situation is indefensible and unsustainable. The correctional officers who are sticking it out are overworked. Morale must be suffering. Also, it is unfair — not to mention expensive — to expect the men and women of the National Guard to continue to fill in.
The signing and retention bonuses, along with the substantial increase in base pay, should go a long way in helping fill the vacancies. Yes, lawmakers are reluctant to build in base spending to the budget, but the state cannot continue to ignore the problem.