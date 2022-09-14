Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has announced yet another major green-energy economic development project in West Virginia.

BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, is buying the old Ravenswood Aluminum plant site in Jackson County, where it will build a large solar farm to generate renewable electricity for industrial customers. (The company is contracting with American Electric Power to provide backup.)

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

