Whenever the subject of Donald Trump comes up on my radio show, I’m reminded that I am an odd man out in West Virginia, and that is not a comfortable place.

Trump has more support per capita here than perhaps any other state. He received 69% of the vote in 2020 and 68% in 2016. I suspect Trump would do just as well here if the next presidential election were held today.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

