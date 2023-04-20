Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature’s 2023 regular session had been over only a matter of hours when the state was contacted by the Public Resource Advisory Group, the state’s bond advisers. PRAG was following up on requests it had received by two of the nationally recognized bond rating agencies — Moody’s and Fitch. They wanted details on the tax cut.

Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature had come to agreement late in the session on a historic tax reduction plan. The proposal reduced each personal income tax bracket by 21% and created a full rebate on vehicle property taxes and a 50% rebate on the personal property taxes small businesses pay on equipment and inventory.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you