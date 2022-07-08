Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican supermajorities in the Senate and House of Delegates want to cut taxes. They have been talking about it for months. However, they have yet to agree on how to do it.
The latest tax cut plan comes from Justice. He proposed this week reducing the state income tax brackets by an average of 10%, with the deepest cuts coming at the lower- and middle-income levels. (Justice said he had not worked out the specifics.)
Justice said West Virginians are being hurt by inflation, creating a sense of urgency to provide tax relief.
“We’ve got to do something now,” he said Thursday on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” adding that he plans to call lawmakers into special session later this month to consider the tax cuts.
Notably, Justice did not run his tax plan by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, nor House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, prior to making his announcement. They learned about it from the news media, adding to the often unsettled relationship Justice has with the Legislature.
So, what will happen to the proposal?
The tax reduction should be a slam dunk in the House. House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, proposed a nearly identical personal income tax reduction measure (House Bill 4007) during the legislative session earlier this year. It passed 76-20, with four absent. There is no reason to think the outcome would be significantly different with the governor’s plan.
The Senate is more of a wildcard.
Most Senate Republicans favor a plan to cut personal property taxes. Voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to allow the Legislature to make changes in property taxes.
Blair is a leading advocate for using that authority to eliminate two wildly unpopular taxes: The property taxes businesses pay on equipment and inventory and the annual property taxes West Virginians pay on their vehicles.
Blair said Thursday on “Talkline” that he had not yet polled his caucus on the governor’s plan but does know most of his members support the property tax break because of the potential economic impact.
“It’s significant,” he said. “It applies to all West Virginians, and a 10 or 20% reduction in the personal income tax doesn’t produce any economic growth or any economic opportunities to grow the state, to grow the fiscal pie.”
Blair suggested the governor’s income tax reduction might have to be linked to the property tax cut to ensure support from a majority of Senate Republicans.
“What I don’t support is doing it [income tax reduction] before we do the personal property tax,” he said.
Justice and other Republicans are in a unique and enviable position. Tax collection for the just-ended fiscal year came in $1.3 billion ahead of estimates. About $800 million of that is already committed, but that still leaves a $500 million surplus.
When the government collects more than it spends, it is prudent that taxpayers get something back or see their future tax liability reduced. It is time for Justice and the Republican legislative leaders to finally agree on the best way to do that.