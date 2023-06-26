Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Demographic issues continue to present significant headwinds for West Virginia. Employers are desperate for workers, colleges need more students and merchants always want more customers.

There have been some hints in recent years of more people moving to West Virginia, and the Ascend WV program is paying professionals to relocate here. However, new U.S. Census Bureau numbers still show a declining and aging population between 2020 and 2022.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you