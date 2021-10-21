The West Virginia Legislature should have as a credo its own version of the Hippocratic Oath: Primum non nocere. “First, do no harm.”
The Legislature, meeting in special session primarily to redraw political districts based on new census figures, was drawn into a debate over mandatory vaccinations. Gov. Jim Justice, under pressure from conservative Republicans, had introduced a bill requiring employers that require COVID-19 vaccinations allow for medical and religious exemptions.
If that standard sounds familiar, it is because it is already required.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers may require employees “physically entering the workplace to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to reasonable accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA and other EEOC considerations.”
Those considerations are spelled out in detail. For example, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission provides specifics to explain what qualifies as a “sincerely held religious belief” and how a person may ask for an exemption for one.
These federal laws are not optional. For example, in 2017, a federal court upheld a $600,000 award to an employee of Consol Energy when the company failed to provide a reasonable accommodation for a religious objection.
Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is drafting a rule that will mandate that businesses with at least 100 employees require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. (Court challenges to the as-yet released rule already are planned.)
So, in short, this ground is covered and, in some cases, West Virginia businesses — primarily hospitals — already have instituted mandatory vaccines as a condition of employment.
The exemption bill narrowly passed the Senate, 17-16. The Republicans, who hold a supermajority, split.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said on the floor that a “yes” vote would “show these health workers and every other worker who wants to make a choice about their own body ... that we support their choice to do that.”
However, critics of the bill charge that it is so vague, it allows for wholesale exemptions, while opening the door to lawsuits against employers who try to require COVID-19 vaccinations.
“This is probably one of the worst, most poorly drafted pieces of legislation I’ve ever read in my life in how it tries to go about what it does,” said Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
The bill, if it becomes law, does give supporters something they can use to appease their anti-vax constituents. But the bill, at its best, does nothing, since it will be superseded by federal law. At worst, it causes confusion and consternation among the state’s businesses and hospitals that are trying to figure out what rules to follow and how to properly allow for reasonable exemptions.
COVID-19 has already caused a historic amount of disruption in West Virginia. There is no need for the Legislature to make matters even worse with this bill.