West Virginia University’s hire of head football coach Neal Brown in 2019 was a no-brainer. Brown had coached Troy to a 31-8 record in the previous three seasons while racking up bowl victories and conference titles.

He was the hot coach and WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons saw a perfect fit with Mountaineer Nation. “When I started this national search, I learned very quickly that he checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in our next football coach,” Lyons said at the time.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

