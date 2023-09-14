Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vox published an article a few months ago titled, “The Incredible Shrinking Future of College.” Author Kevin Carey detailed how the declining birthrate produced an “enrollment cliff” for many colleges.

Carey referenced economist Nathan Grawe’s Higher Education Demand Index, showing that “Demand for regional four-year universities ... will drop by at least 7.5% across New England, the mid-Atlantic, and Southern states other than Florida and Texas.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you