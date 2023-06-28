Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University’s decision to hire assistant basketball coach Josh Eilert as interim head coach, replacing Bob Huggins, is not an elegant solution, but it is a practical one.

Huggins’ untimely departure following his DUI arrest put athletic director Wren Baker in a difficult position for the search for a replacement. Coaching positions for next season are already set. Several of the people WVU was interested in did not want to leave their programs in a lurch.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

