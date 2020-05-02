Howard M. O'Cull: 'Too early to say' on COVID-19?

Chinese premier Zhou Enlai is credited with this quote about the impact of the French Revolution: “Too early to say.”
Describing Zhou Enlai’s words as “too delicious to invite correction,” a diplomat who heard the interchange told London-based History Today, the premier alluded to a 1968 student uprising in France — not the 1789 French Revolution.
“Too early to say” is apt when considering the post-COVID-19 world.
Pandemics are replete throughout history.
Indeed, viruses, resident in the natural world, do as viruses do. Stephen T. Asma, a Columbia University professor, explores this concept in a New York Times op-ed, “Does the Pandemic Have a Purpose? Only if we give it one. The coronavirus is neither good nor bad. It wants only to reproduce.”
“As a naturalist, I resist the theological version of human exceptionalism, but as a philosopher, I’m inclined to recognize that nothing has intrinsic value until we humans imagine it so. Since we cannot find our species’ value objectively by looking at the neutral laws of nature, then we must just assert it. And simply affirm that the universe is more remarkable with us in it.”
That last line is critical when considering the short- or long-term consequences of COVID-19, based on our personal and collective worldviews.
Worldviews are multi-dimensional — the experiential, ideals of nature/nurture, personality, values and life-guidance principles. Worldviews provide intellectual acuity necessary to navigate life’s complexities, often including embrace of a higher power than ourselves.
Religious connotations — or lack thereof — undergird worldviews. Does COVID-19 validate backsliding from God’s grace? Holy Writ can be read as such — floods, earthquakes, famine, pestilence. Additionally, ancient civilizations share narratives of natural catastrophe and use of sacrificial systems to appease angry gods.
Collective worldviews (civic religion) and factors like political conditioning and economics shape society’s interpretation of COVID-19 and our capacity to embrace its accompanying enormity of devastation — a shattering economy, enormous demands on our medical and health systems and questioned American exceptionalism. Yet, COVID-19 provides a window of opportunity to achieve societal betterment.
Let’s consider two such areas of opportunity:
While President Donald Trump is rightly ridiculed for his light/disinfectants possible COVID-19 cure, consider his pronouncement by asking who “owns” U.S. medical research and innovation — universities, researchers, clinicians or big businesses?
The “Private Life of the Romans,” a seminal 1932 work by Harold Whetstone Johnson, discusses Roman Empire associations formed to meet members’ funeral expenses. These cooperatives allowed members to pay a small “means-tested” fixed fee weekly (to be within the reach of the poorest members). When a member died, a stated sum was drawn from the cooperative for the funeral.
If 1 million citizens pooled money — say $250 annually — could these funds underwrite medical research, foster innovation and competition, and possibly induce citizen-led health policy changes?
Yes.
As economist John Baptiste Say posited, “... [A] product is no sooner created than it, from that instant, affords a market for other products to the full extent of its own value.”
Secondly, in “Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed,” author Jared Diamond recognizes big companies as major power brokers and that large-scale change will not occur if these entities are not on board. That’s that. Of course, getting one’s attention often serves as the best leverage.
COVID-19 heightens awareness of burgeoning ranks of the unemployed or underemployed. Yes, governments provide these individuals much-needed assistance, but it doesn’t address deep-rooted joblessness.
Surprisingly, events during the Bubonic Plague provide guidance. Walter Scheidel, a professor of classics and history at Stanford University, tells us:
“[A] shortage of laborers ensued that the humble turned up their noses at employment and could scarcely be persuaded to serve the eminent for triple wages. Influential employers ... lobbied the English crown to pass [a royal Ordinance] which informed workers that they were ‘obliged to accept the employment offered’ for the same measly wages as before.
“[As] successive waves of plague shrank the work force ... If anyone wanted to hire them [idled workers], he had to submit to their demands, for either his fruit and standing corn would be lost, or he had to pander to the arrogance and greed of the worker.”
West Virginia’s situation differs. There are too many unemployed and too few jobs. Rather than “wait” on politicians to secure jobs, let’s put politicians to work to grow our economy. Joining with universities, venture capitalists, businesses, let’s develop micro-economic networks. These networks would provide jobs through niche markets, producing and introducing niche products into the marketplace. Remember Say’s Law.
Employment satisfies, provides hope, mitigates boredom and might assuage diminished personal self-value — often the gateway to substance abuse. Job creation, however, must transcend existing markets, particularly extraction industries. Micro-economies could provide a means to ensure meaningful employment.
COVID-19 provides other opportunities, including a heightened boost for an entrepreneurial economy; effective use of technology for learning, meaning less dependence on educational physical structures and the 19th-century agrarian school calendar; reshaping of Christianity, meaning the church largely presents itself through smaller units of members. While allegiant to its sponsoring faith body, members engage society, ministering both through word and deed. As church mirrors 1st-century federations of believers, The Gospel — not religious trappings — provides wholeness in an often cold, indifferent world.
No matter the analysis, COVID-19 is about community. More than anything else, this pandemic brings us closer together.
That unity will be hard to maintain, of course. And, as with great, monolithic opportunity, the yearn for cherished normalcy might marginalize COVID-19 opportunities.
“Too early to say.” Post-COVID-19 understanding, newborn today; owned by tomorrow.