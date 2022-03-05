Did government officials unwittingly fall for a financial accounting scheme whereby the new owners of the Charleston Town Center effectively doubled the value of their property overnight?
Has $9 million of deferred maintenance on their parking garages been shifted off of their books and dumped onto city taxpayers?
Have millions more in property tax revenue been lost due to a botched effort by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority to simplify the ownership structure of the buildings?
Will the multimillion dollar expense for demolishing the garages, that according to the IRS are nearing the end of their useful lives, also be shifted onto the taxpayers?
And why is Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, pushing so hard for legislation that would result in a satellite casino in the former Macy’s building that the gambling industry has publicly stated that they don’t support?
The answers to many of these questions are effectively hidden from the public in a confidential agreement between CURA, bondholders and mall property entities and need to be disclosed immediately as mall ownership has told the Kanawha County Commission that they’ve been relieved of financial responsibility for the garages.
And should that be true, the taxpayers could be on the hook for what should have remained a private debt and one that will result in a huge financial hit to the city of Charleston, underscored by a profound breach of the public trust.
Answers as to why Nelson is pushing so hard for a casino that the gambling industry doesn’t want is shrouded in a greater mystery that begs the question as to who would benefit.
One thing that is certain is that the city and county won’t benefit as gambling revenue syphons money out of the economy as all profits leave the state.
Existing restaurants will also be hurt as casinos heavily subsidize dinners to lure and keep gamblers within their confines. And no new businesses, at least those at which parents would want their children to work, will open in the mall due to colocation competitive advantages.
If the targeted market-shed is the eastern portion of Kanawha County, as suggested by a gambling industry representative, then no new hotel rooms will be booked either. The targeted population are those with low- or fixed-incomes, which illustrates why the gambling industry isn’t supporting the satellite expansion. It simply won’t be profitable, given an already saturated gambling market.
Setting aside moral implications, as Nelson has evidently done, objections centered on the fact that it’s bad business and will hurt the city and county’s overall economy should be sufficient.
But what of crime?
The Charleston Town Center parking garages are already stigmatized with the perception of being unsafe and senior gamblers going to their cars in the evening hours would only compound the issue, as would panhandling by the homeless.
So why the push an extreme measure to literally write legislation on the state level to allow this satellite casino into a CURA-owned building? One that the industry doesn’t want, the community doesn’t need and will hurt our economy rather than generate new business revenue and higher property taxes?
By all accounts Nelson is a good man and should be given the benefit of the doubt, but the public is due an explanation.
If the hope is that the $110 million spent on the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center can somehow be mitigated by luring gamblers downtown, then economic studies that support the claim need to be released.
But the notion that it will somehow save the mall is ridiculous.
Indeed, given mall ownership’s apparent shifting of what has always been private debt on to the taxpayers and property taxes off of their books, it is our community that needs to be saved from them.
As for the parking garages, the benefit of the doubt should also be extended to CURA management as they are competent and thick in legal counsel, which renders the suggestion that they somehow muffed the ownership simplification effort even more puzzling.
Accordingly, answers should be forthcoming, as indications suggest that the taxpayers may take several multimillion dollar hits due to their actions that, no matter how well intentioned, should have been conducted in the light of day instead of behind closed doors away from the public eye.
Government has already gambled big on the Convention Center and doubling down on a casino will prove to be a bad bet, too.