One of the most remarkable but least understood phenomena in the Kanawha Valley is the historic prevalence of citizens with savant syndrome, a condition marked by amazing intellectual gifts of talent and ability but sometimes accompanied by autism.
Earl Harvey was a nationally recognized mathematical genius who was destitute until taken in by the proprietors of DeFranco Grocery in then-downtown Charleston.
Determined to not take handouts from the family known for their generosity, he set about earning his keep by doing odd jobs over extended periods of time and only then would sit for a meal, after which he would begin singing numbers, sated in the comfort they gave his mind.
In 1974, a skeptical Charleston Daily Mail reporter famously tested him on the street with a series of cube root equations calculated on numbers as high as the millions, whereby he solved each correctly without benefit of pencil and paper.
Harvey, who had very limited formal education, said he couldn’t account for his so-called “island of genius” other than to say he simply knew the answers.
Katherine Johnson was considered an extremely rare prodigious savant who excelled well beyond her profoundly gifted mathematical skills by helping pioneer the highly complex physics associated with space travel for NASA.
Her brilliance was further highlighted by the fact that she shattered racial and gender barriers in academia as well as institutional barriers at NASA where archivists still maintain that our nation’s moon landing would not have been achieved by the end of the 1960s without her.
Many other savants have quietly gone unrecognized yet displayed their particular gifts throughout their careers while others have been medically undiagnosed with their talents hidden underneath their developmental condition.
Today several display a propensity for time series calculations with gifts of recall associated with calendar dates indexed to historical events and weather conditions while others are affixed to systems such as bus schedules.
One theory holds that the frequency of giftedness may stem from the advent of the early chemical industry especially Union Carbide Corporation as they for decades aggressively recruited Ivy League STEM graduate students for research and development.
And while causal links to savant syndrome specifically are inconclusive, autism and related disabilities can be traced through hereditary attributes and serve as markers through their correlation.
The grandson of one chemist is another extraordinarily rare prodigious savant who is recognized for his exceptional brilliance at a highly prestigious university due to his intuitive grasp of concepts across multidisciplinary fields.
His gifts are not unlike those of Dr. John Nash, Jr., to whom he is compared, but are broader and absent the debilitating schizophrenic limitations, although he, too, is on the autism spectrum.
The tangentially related condition of hypomanic creativity associated with bipolar disorder is also anecdotally represented in our community and it, to some degree, can be traced through genetic predispositions, too.
What’s particularly interesting about that condition is it can be modulated to increase its innovative and artistic aspects while forestalling the cyclical lows of depression by increasing the nutritional building blocks that foster neurotransmitter excitation and supporting equilibrium.
For the rest of us absent these amazing gifts, the promise of mindful purpose through practiced reverie during exercise, meditation, and even simple thoughts of gratitude, may be the next best thing.
But good nutrition to achieve neurochemical optimization is the key because every thought we have necessarily has a biological corollary.
Sometimes all it takes is to have a mind for it.