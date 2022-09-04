Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One of the most remarkable but least understood phenomena in the Kanawha Valley is the historic prevalence of citizens with savant syndrome, a condition marked by amazing intellectual gifts of talent and ability but sometimes accompanied by autism.

Earl Harvey was a nationally recognized mathematical genius who was destitute until taken in by the proprietors of DeFranco Grocery in then-downtown Charleston.

Howard Swint, of Charlesotn, is a small business owner who can be reached at hfswint@frontier.com

