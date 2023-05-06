As we approach the 50th anniversary of the construction of the interstate highway system in Charleston, it is important to recognize how fortunate we are to be served by three routes into downtown, given that traffic counts justified only two.
In the original design of the nationwide overland system, Interstate 77 was the city’s sole north-south highway, while I-64 was our east-west route.
I-79 was effectively a connecting route designed around the needs of Pittsburgh from Erie down to Wheeling which served as the southern terminus at I-70.
But, in 1961, at the behest of former Sen. Jennings Randolph, D-W.Va., I-79 was rerouted extensively south through West Virginia’s north-central cities to Charleston, reportedly as a favor from President John F. Kennedy.
Celebrated little today, Randolph had a much greater role in the conceptual design and construction of the entire interstate highway system, as his legacy dates to when he was a newly elected member of the House of Representatives in President Franklin Roosevelt’s first term.
As a faithful New Deal supporter throughout the Great Depression, Randolph was masterful in securing funding for poorly served West Virginia by judiciously supporting infrastructure programs nationally, including an early network of highways modeled after the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
So thorough was Randolph’s advocacy for government-funded projects that, when he was elected to the Senate in the 1950s, he would eventually be recognized as “Mr. Public Works,” then, later, with the passage of the Interstate Highway Act, the “Father of the Interstate Highway System.”
Today, I-79 is the economic engine between Charleston and Morgantown and the lynchpin of the high technology corridor centered on the FBI complex in Harrison and Marion counties, despite having some of the least-traveled stretches in the Eastern United States.
It has been key to the growth of West Virginia University, as envisioned by Randolph, who advocated for the indispensable need for the “flagship of higher education” to be connected to the state capital by a modern four-lane highway.
Perhaps unforeseen at the time, I-79 has subsequently served as the essential connector for Appalachian Corridors H and L, as well as I-68, another late addition to the national system not included in the original design, thanks to then-Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va.
In Charleston proper, a massive rehabilitation project is underway, with the painting of interstate highway superstructure, exit ramps and nine bridges leading into and serving downtown, as well as the demolition of the ill-fated Capitol Hill walkway.
City, county and state leaders should seize the initiative and undertake the elimination of other eyesores, including blighted housing and building stock within view of the highways and unsightly high wall scars easily hidden with evergreen hydro-seeding.
A windshield survey with fresh eyes is all it would take, as that’s what travelers see every time they pass through on the interstate.
After all, if no other place, our state’s capital city should be the gleaming gateway to all that is beautiful in West Virginia.
Howard Swint is a small-business owner living in Charleston.