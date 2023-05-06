Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the construction of the interstate highway system in Charleston, it is important to recognize how fortunate we are to be served by three routes into downtown, given that traffic counts justified only two.

In the original design of the nationwide overland system, Interstate 77 was the city’s sole north-south highway, while I-64 was our east-west route.

Stories you might like

Howard Swint is a small-business owner living in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you