Charleston is a wonderful place to live and an all-American city whose citizens have made signal contributions to the advancement of our nation.
We are the capital of the great state of West Virginia, formed through proclamation by Abraham Lincoln out of profound gratitude for Union loyalty during the very depths of the Civil War.
We are the hometown of Nobel Prize nominee Leon Sullivan, multiple Pulitzer Prize winners, Olympic Gold Medalists and world record holders.
President John F. Kennedy effectively gave us an Interstate highway for our principled role in securing his nomination in the 1960 election while Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy and Cesar Chavez came to share their idealism and call for greater civil justice.
Our sacrifices on the battlefield are many and include unsung hero Sanford Lewis as well as urban legend Brad Tucker whose family paid the ultimate sacrifice, not once but twice.
Aviation pioneer and WWII “ace in a day” Chuck Yeager lent his name to our airport and highly decorated bomber pilot Gen. Kemp McLaughlin, the “luckiest guy to ever live,” effectively created our Air National Guard.
Early desegregationist leaders U.S. Senator Chapman Revercomb and Governor William Marland called Charleston home as did U.S. Senator John D. Rockefeller IV, who singlehandedly created the automobile sector of our state’s economy.
Countless chemists and engineers made significant contributions to our nation’s space race including the Apollo Program while legendary mathematics genius Kathrine Johnson was educated and broke glass ceilings here.
Captains of industry Alex Schoenbaum and John Chambers lived here as did Thomas “Todd” Gibbons who became the CEO of the Bank of New York Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank that was founded by Alexander Hamilton.
Emmy Award winning actress and activist Jennifer Gardner, the paragon of class in Hollywood, proudly promotes Charleston while “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” exemplar Nick Nolte lived here, twice.
Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Elvis and Ronnie Wood performed here while WVU’s basketball team won it greatest game ever at the Charleston Civic Center when they defeated no. 1 Duke in 1966.
Our history is long as our ancestors pioneered early agricultural practices, industrial manufacturing and drilling techniques, lock and dam construction, and a dizzying array of chemical research and development processes.
We are the seat of state government with our Capitol Building, considered by many to be the most beautiful in the country, which was designed and constructed by architectural legend Cass Gilbert.
The Schoenbaum, Wehrle, Clay, Dickinson, McGee and Thomas families headline a long list of philanthropic giants that have helped improve our quality of life and preserve our proud heritage as a northern city with southern charm.
U.S. News and World Report once described Charleston as “a little Los Angeles in the hills” with three interstates and two U.S. highways serving the city along with two navigable rivers and railroad mainlines.
We are centrally located near the New River Gorge National Park, the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve, the Greenbrier Resort, and the finest snow skiing slopes and white water rapids in the Mid-Atlantic region.
And as we are also situated in the heart of the eastern United States, we’re only a half-day drive to Washington, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Lexington and Louisville where fans can enjoy professional venues as well as Big 10, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Sunbelt conference college sports.
With temperate climate and moderate four season weather, Charleston really is a great place to live and raise a family with excellent educational opportunities from Pre-K through college and university higher education institutions.
And because our verdant neighborhoods are abundant with goodhearted and humble citizens, we aren’t smug about it, although we could be.