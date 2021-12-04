The rise of Christian nationalism is a grave threat to not only our state and nation but also to the plurality of Christian thought and practice in America.
Generally described as a theocracy ideology that seeks fealty to a narrow set of fundamentalist, faith-based tenants, the movement has incrementally crept into the fabric of American society including virtually every level of government as well as our public school systems.
With the core belief that the United States is a “Christian nation,” radicalized followers have assumed an increasingly activist role, especially within legislative branches with a compulsion to “take back” America for God’s sake.
But with the effort to superimpose their prejudicial religious beliefs on others through government fiat they not only presume to subordinate the views and practices of other faiths but they also threaten to undermine our nation’s constitutional democracy itself.
And just as reprehensible, they have corrupted Christianity by co-opting biblical narratives and symbolism to justify who they believe should be “the elect” as chosen by God with a hidebound religious bigotry that accompanies such a manifestation.
Most illustrative of this were the prayer vigils under crosses and Christian signs during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the United States Capitol Building juxtaposed with Trump and Confederate flags amidst the rioting and killing of uniformed officers.
The invocation of the name of Jesus Christ on the Senate floor, along with the bowing of heads when the so-called QAnon Shaman prayed into a megaphone, was a desecration of Christianity, especially when the supplication was offered under the pretense and false auspices of a stolen election.
Given the grave consequences of the attempted insurrection, it is held that the vast majority of “church faithful” have been repulsed by these and other actions of this fanatical, ultra-conservative group and condemn them.
And if history is any indication, it will be these same committed Christians who once again must step forward to denounce these divisive forces and reassume the rightful mantle of their faith as they have many times in our nation’s past.
Indeed, it was our Founders who bridged the provincial-mindedness and religious strictures within the original colonies to win a war of independence against a nation that was the epitome of state-imposed religion.
So, too, with the ostensible claim of God-willed Manifest Destiny and later the rise of the KKK after the Civil War when white supremacy was suffused with the predominance and exceptionalism of Protestant theology.
The advent of the modern evangelical movement in the late 19th century somewhat countered these prejudicial views but was derailed by an anti-intellectual bent that ultimately countenanced racial segregation then later the vilification of other religious immigrants.
It would not be until the rise of leaders such as Billy Graham that the overt bigotry would be relegated asunder by emphasizing Christ’s teachings as garnered through academic pursuit at universities, although racism would remain encoded in an effort to expand influence in the Deep South.
One of the most compelling examples of righteous rectification was the “Declaration of Conscience” speech by Sen. Margaret Chase Smith who, in response to the religious right-imbued, anti-communist fearmongering of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, denounced the “Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”
Delivered on the same Senate floor desecrated by the QAnon Shaman, the speech elicited a national awakening of broad public support by Americans of all stripes with the hope that “this cool breeze of honesty from Maine can blow the whole miasma out of the nation’s soul,” as reported the Hartford Courant.
Today, Christian nationalists will continue their efforts to impose their divisive and un-American religious views onto others by seeking to codify new laws under the false claim that America has always been a “Christian nation.”
But happily our nation’s legal foundation, set forth under the Establishment and Free Exercise Clauses within the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, will serve as the bulwark that will ensure for citizens of all faiths our country truly ‘tis of thee.