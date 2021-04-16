Imagine a high-adventure sports complex in downtown Charleston where outdoor enthusiasts could learn how to use various safety gear and equipment in a secure environment before they traveled to places such as the New River Gorge National Park or the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
A multipurpose facility where trained instructors would teach beginners mountaineering techniques starting with hiking and camping basics and graduating to rock climbing and rappelling with specialists available to instruct in other fields such as canyoning and spelunking practices.
Where a wide range of specialized equipment would also be sold along with traditional recreational gear and provisions for hunting and fishing as well as snow ski outfitters.
A central location where tourism promoters could help visitors coordinate travel plans to other instate destinations, make recommendations for side trips, arrange accommodations at campsites and even book area hotel rooms.
Consider in this same facility a bike park dedicated to beginner and intermediate mountain bikers along with promotional tie-ins with venues such as the Snowshoe Mountain Open.
Vendors also could feature a range of road bikes, as well as specialty BMX, track, recumbent, fat and electric bikes that also could be leased for the day or purchased, as could skateboards and scooters.
Another section could be dedicated to motorized sports, such as go-karts and minibikes for smaller kids, with another track for ATV, motocross and dirt bikes, including internal combustion and electric categories.
Still yet, another section could be dedicated to extreme sports, such as zip and high lining, aggressive inline skating and roller derby competitions, freestyle and stunt scooter racing, as well as tethered base-jumping practice facilities.
Surprisingly, these and many other more traditional outdoor sports events, such as youth soccer and lacrosse, could be accommodated in the heart of downtown today, but not necessarily within the Charleston Town Center mall building itself. If its parking garages were repurposed, it could happen.
In their current configuration, the massive structures are proving to be a net negative for the marketability of all the Charleston Town Center properties, as the three concrete and steel buildings are nearing the end of their 40-year useful lives.
Reportedly still bankrupt, with $12 million in outstanding bondholder debt and an estimated $5 million in deferred maintenance, the economic viability of the garages as parking facilities is nearing its end.
Add in an estimated $5.2 million in demolition costs, on top of an extremely complex legal ownership structure that includes restrictive easement agreements with adjacent properties, the likelihood that the garages could languish for years into functional obsolescence becomes a distinct possibility.
Indeed, the argument could be made in bankruptcy court that, because of the extreme deferred maintenance, the owner is nearing the threshold for what is considered constructive eviction, whereby their neglect is negatively affecting not only their own facilities but also adjacent properties.
At that point, a municipal government agency could accept what would be tantamount to a donation, thereby releasing the owners from their obligations to complete repairs and further discharge them from the obligation to demolish the structures sometime in the future.
With hundreds of parking spaces still available on the surface lots beneath the garages, the adaptive reuse of the upper levels could commence without the repairs, freeing the structures for a wide variety of new uses. This would not only eliminate a huge obstacle for the overall marketability of the other Town Center properties but conversely create a net positive, as it would reposition the entire complex into a destination facility that results in dramatically increased foot traffic for the inline stores inside the mall.
Given the proximity to the new dock on the Elk River at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, a wide range of flat-water sport attractions also could collocate, by serving recreational boating and skiing enthusiasts, as well as offering kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, rafts, pontoons, jet skis and motorboats.
Tie-ins to the annual Coal River and Tug Fork River events also could help create critical mass for vendors centered on those and other forms of outdoor recreation, as could those with the whitewater rafting industry.
Cooperative marketing agreements also could be established, helping make the complex the first stop for visitors to the region’s many rail trails, as well as the Hatfield & McCoy Trail system.
Virtual-reality operators could set up operations, as could vendors offering remote-control car and truck racing, paintball team competitions, bungee jumps, and even archery and shooting ranges.
Upper floors could be dedicated to extreme kiting events, drone racing, remote-control helicopter competitions and seasonal astronomy events.
Strongman competitions, extreme, urban and X sports also could be featured, so too, cooperative Boy and Girl Scouts events centered on merit badges.
Of course, the whole idea is to reposition the Charleston Town Center properties into a new destination complex offering all the equipment and accessories, sporting goods and specialized outfitters, as well as basic provisions, centered on these new outdoor attractions.