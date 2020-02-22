Howard Swint: Downtown Charleston ripe for Renaissance

The doors of perception in downtown Charleston are welcoming when viewed from a commercial real estate development perspective.
And that may surprise many who are accustomed to a steady diet of news centered on economic uncertainty, whether it is the Charleston Town Center or aging infrastructure.
But there really is a lot to be excited about, especially given the new generation of entrepreneurs and investors who are moving forward with individual projects seemingly in concert with larger public works projects.
One of the best examples is the adaptive reuse development of two adjacent buildings on Summers Street along the Brawley Walkway that hold the promise of fulfilling the decades-old vision of urban redevelopment started by Brooks McCabe, Rudy Henley, et al.
With the leasehold underwriting of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, two of Charleston’s most civic-minded financiers will reposition the brick and mortar buildings into a new gateway into the Capitol Street central business district and anchor a new economic vitality.
So, too, with the continued investments in Elk City by the Bullock and Gonzales families, and others, that have transformed the historically significant but neglected building stock into viable retail and mixed-use properties.
The improvements they have made in just the last 10 years have transformed that section of the West Side into its own retail gateway, eliminating blight and raising adjacent property values one building at a time.
The future redevelopment of the Goldfarb property is also beginning to take shape and, with their years of piecemeal land agglomeration, will bring to market one contiguous lot large enough for Charleston’s next major development.
The Riggs Corporation’s entry into adaptive reuse of Class B office space for residential purposes complements other investors’ moves into downtown housing and helps fill a growing need for urban living offerings that many believe is the key to overall revitalization.
These private sector investments are extremely important, especially in a city such as Charleston, where the seat of state government can skew market forces for commercial real estate.
Happily, most public sector investments in downtown have been beneficial overall with the former Diamond Department Store, Coyle and Richardson Tax Building and Davis Square as prime examples.
Less beneficial investments include Morris Square, the Greenbrooke Building and City Center West, especially considering the significant vacancies the Capitol Complex is now experiencing.
Generally, though, most public works projects do incentivize private investment, even if it’s just such a streetscape program that relocates or buries utility infrastructure, or improves traffic circulation such as is the case in Charleston’s warehouse district.
Both private and public sector improvements in that area are revitalizing the entire space, and in a manner that complements existing building stock as well as Appalachian Power Park.
When viewed within the context of the nearby Clay Center as its own gateway showcase property, that section of downtown has improved dramatically over the years.
But perhaps the most promising downtown development centers on the decision by the Kanawha County Library to redevelop their existing property into a modern facility.
With the continued generosity from the Wehrle Family and hundreds more too numerous to honor, the former federal building that now houses the existing library will be repurposed with modern base building infrastructure and further enhanced with a new addition designed to meet 21st century demands.
Given these improvements, it’s important to note the improving occupancy rates of the city’s four major Class A office towers, as well as the continued stability of Class B buildings — especially along Capitol Street due to gentrification investments by owner occupiers.
Stock should also be taken of the government district where the courthouses and City Hall are located, as steady investment in these properties have dramatically improved the ambiance of Virginia Street and helped bolster efforts to create yet another city gateway from Interstate 64.
Even the adjacent Charleston Town Center can be viewed in a positive light. Unlike suburban malls, its downtown location provides comparative advantages to capitalize on destination tourism.
And the fact that existing retailers are still making a go of it despite the loss of three anchor stores suggest efforts have been made to forestall co-tenancy clauses that automatically reduce lease rates that might trigger yet another downward financial spiral for the property. Given that a bank now backstops the property, it further suggests it’s just a matter of time before the mall will be sold to a new owner with a more manageable financial basis and lower debt service.
To be sure, there are still challenges ahead, not the least of which is the former Huntington Square high-rise that appears on the path of going dark, while the former Stone and Thomas department store continues to languish despite the quixotic efforts associated with BridgeValley CTC.
But perhaps the biggest question centers on the newly repurposed Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Its success could well be the lynch-pin for not only the city’s hotel business but the Charleston Town Center, too.
Plans for developing the former Sears anchor store into a new hotel site could well hinge on the Convention Center’s enhanced book of business for variable-sized convention rooms and not just those for the arena or the original civic center repurposed as an exhibit facility.
Frankly, the outcome cannot be left to the whims of the marketplace as there is also a great deal of public debt riding on this, too.
Here’s hoping that city leaders can usher in the same success as those in the private sector. If they can, Charleston could well be on the threshold of an economic renaissance.