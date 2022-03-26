When Barack Obama was an up-and-coming community organizer in Chicago, the Rev. Leon Sullivan was organizing nations in an international effort to successfully overturn economic slavery in South Africa.
Born and raised by his grandmother in her small home on a dirt alley in downtown Charleston’s Washington Court, Sullivan would rise above economic disadvantage and racial bigotry to achieve great purpose culminating in his nomination for five Nobel Peace Prizes.
After graduating from then-segregated Garnet High School, he worked in a steel mill which allowed him to attend West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University), New York’s Union Theological Seminary and Columbia University.
His pioneering civil rights initiatives in the 1940s would catapult him to national prominence when a front page article in the New York Times featured his groundbreaking organizational work.
According to the Waterbury Connecticut Observer, “a young Martin L. King sought out Sullivan’s ‘Selective Patronage Program’ to plan and sustain the Montgomery Bus Boycott, one of the turning points in the fight for justice in the movement.”
Founder of the “self-help” Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America in 1964, Sullivan would touch the lives of over two million disadvantaged youth through affiliated programs in 30 states.
The success of OIC would spawn dozens of similar programs throughout the world that continue to this day, including literacy programs, business and economic development initiatives, healthcare programs and even new schools.
OIC also continues today as a thriving organization headquartered in Philadelphia and serves a force multiplier of hundreds of millions of dollars of antipoverty programs dedicated to eliminating illiteracy and underemployment.
Given the decision by the Kanawha County Board of Education to close the Garnet Career Center, every effort should be made to repurpose Sullivan’s former high school into a new center that continues his enduring legacy.
The nearly 100-year-old building is in surprisingly good condition with many modern upgrades that have forestalled the deleterious onset of deferred maintenance.
This initiative could begin with the intergovernmental transfer of the property to the city of Charleston whereby the needs of the public works departments could be satisfied as part of a mixed use facility.
Additional tenants could include the reinstitution of an OIC program, community and learning center, as well as an African American museum dedicated to not only Charleston’s esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient but to all those who walked the halls of this hollowed building.
Happily, it has already been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior.
Now all we have to do as a community is treat the building with the respect and care that is in keeping with Rev. Sullivan’s principles.