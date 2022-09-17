There is an old adage in politics, as in life, that you can’t fake character.
In those moments that are unexpected and unscripted, one is offered a glimpse into what someone is really made of and what they are truly thinking.
Such was the case when former U.S. Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, was in Charleston recently to lend support to several grassroots development initiatives.
During an informal meeting of community organizers, an attendee questioned him in a nuanced manner but was seemingly designed to trip him up, then came at him again with a veiled invective.
Joe, as he asked to be called, was patient as he listened again to the diatribe then responded articulately in detail to each point raised while not once losing his composure.
That poise under fire could have been expected for a young member of the Kennedy dynasty, especially given his extraordinary education from two of the most prestigious universities in the country as well as four terms in Congress.
When the meeting was over, he didn’t seem fazed in the slightest by the decided lack of decorum – and he certainly could have given the circumstances.
Instead, as attendees anxiously lined up to take photos, he graciously joined the waitstaff to first buss the tables and put away the garbage, speaking with each volunteer until the work had been completed.
When asked about his famous family, he spoke fondly of the many photos on display in their homes and offered that those of his grandfather, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, campaigning in West Virginia were his favorite.
He then specifically outlined why and how those photos in particular seemed to resonate with the high ideals of public service and the hope for a better tomorrow for future generations.
Kennedy then proceeded to ad-lib what could best be described as a master course on the history of West Virginia’s political economy and industrial development dating back to the 1890’s, then contrasted it with that of the Deep South.
The breadth and expanse of his knowledge was remarkable, as was his insight into the future of other states within the Appalachian region, noting that his own Commonwealth of Massachusetts has also endured economic decline, particularly in the fishing industry.
As the softer-spoken scion of the larger-than-life political greats of his iconic family, this young, unassuming man didn’t exude wealth and privilege as might be expected, nor a desire to get back to the comfort of mint juleps at poolside.
Quite the opposite, this Kennedy conveyed a marked and earnest resolve, perhaps stemming from his not-to-distant past, for he has the distinction of being the first in his family to lose a political race in his own home state, ever.
At the ripe old age of 39, his reward for standing on principle and running as a political moderate in the Bay State was to earn, according to derisive media reporting, the distinction of singlehandedly ending a glorious successional era.
“The Kennedy dynasty is dead,” Politico’s editor-at-large wrote, “Joe’s senate loss places a 2020 market on its gravestone.”
And much worse was written in grand fashion, turning what must have been a devastating political loss into an unceremonious personal broadside by those waiting decades for comeuppance for the entire family.
Rather than recoil and shrink from duty, this new-generation Kennedy has conversely decided to champion good government policy causes and help those seeking to make a difference in other ways and places – thus his return visit to West Virginia.
And that’s a good thing because the mystique of Joe Kennedy comes not from privilege but from the courage to reach beyond his grasp, as Robert Browning implored, only to endure epic loss — then boldly get back up to serve the higher good.
It has steeled his will and fueled from within a compelling optimism and deep resolve that is redolent of Abraham Lincoln’s many great failures and losses, and for all of the right reasons.