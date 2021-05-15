When the California Institute of Technology’s athletic director looked at our name tags, she exclaimed, “I swam in more meets in Charleston, West Virginia, than in any other place in the world.”
We were astonished, as Betsy Mitchell was a world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke, anchored three NCAA national championship teams, was a silver medalist in the Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and was awarded a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Having grown up in Marietta, Ohio, she routinely competed in meets held at the indoor pool at then-Morris Harvey College sponsored through the various swim programs headed up by coach Greg Olson.
We lamented that the same pool at the University of Charleston was slated for closing and that it would create a vacuum in our community’s many swim programs for years to come.
Since that meeting, the facility has permanently closed, requiring area teams to travel to alternative, out-of-state venues such as those in Canton, Ohio, and Christiansburg, Virginia, as well as Morgantown.
This has resulted in not only diminished practice times and local competitions but has also hurt quality-of-life within our community beginning with early learn-to-swim programs, college-level curricula, adult exercise and fitness, as well as physical therapy and rehabilitation programs.
It also represents a form of “economic leakage” that occurs each time area families, oftentimes by the hundreds, travel to other facilities, and further weakens our economy through the “opportunity cost” associated with no longer hosting out-of-town families in our hotels, restaurants and stores.
Happily, the American Rescue Plan has afforded us the opportunity to reverses these trends by developing an aquatic center in the former Macy’s building at the Charleston Town Center.
Even as new ownership takes over the Town Center, repurposing the Macy’s building could prove to be the greatest return on investment of these funds as this adaptive reuse would not only secure the property’s economic viability, but it would also serve as a destination facility that will draw in revenue from outside the regional economy on a year-round basis.
The economic benefits would be far-ranging as it will recreate an anchor with a hub of activity that further generates business for the adjacent mall properties, substantially increased hotel bookings and further serve as a co-marketing partner for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Modeled in part on the new NOVA aquatic center under construction at the Regency Mall in Richmond, Virginia – also in a former Macy’s department store building — it is proposed that a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-meter warm-up pool and a physical therapy pool be built in partnership with nearby hospitals.
This layout is designed to maximize broad community use through cooperative operating agreements with local club swimming programs as well as those for both secondary schools and higher education institutions that together help underwrite ongoing operations and maintenance.
These agreements cover routine practice and competitive uses for the various swim teams and also accommodate a wide range of community-based programs from beginner learn-to-swim lessons through advanced lifeguard training, afterschool enrichment and adult health and fitness water exercise programs.
High school and college use includes for-credit classes for their general student populations, swim, dive and water polo team practice and competitions, and conference-wide meets and championships.
Hospitals also support these facilities through physical therapy and rehabilitation programs, adult exercise and warm-water physiotherapy aquatics, as well as corporate sponsored wellness programs.
When the facilities are not being used for these traditional uses, multipurpose water park attractions such as waterslides, diving platforms and a variety of play features ensure community recreational and leisure opportunities, generating yet another source of revenue on a year-round basis.
Further, the development of a new aquatic center would also emphasize the importance of having a “water-safe” community that encourages physical fitness and the development of fundamental life-long skills centered on the basic ability to swim.
The American Rescue Plan has provided our community a once-in-a-generation opportunity for creating a new destination facility based on sustainable economic development, community health and fitness, and broadened educational achievement at the primary, secondary and higher education levels.
Importantly, the development of a new multipurpose aquatic center directly satisfies the plan’s enabling legislative mandate for providing “assistance to households, small business, and nonprofits (through) aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.”
By earmarking just 10% of the City of Charleston’s American Rescue Plan’s funds, matched by another 10% of Kanawha County’s proceeds, a comparable third amount could be raised through the Kanawha County Board of Education, Appalachian Regional Commission, state of West Virginia and hospital and corporate contributions.
We have at hand a golden economic opportunity to create a new recreational and tourism destination that could not only anchor the economic viability of a large swath of downtown Charleston but also help reposition the Charleston Town Center, saving and creating hundreds of jobs in the meantime.